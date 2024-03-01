Brokers Offer Predictions for Gogo Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gogo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 7,172.73% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of GOGO opened at $8.16 on Friday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 37.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 7.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Gogo news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

