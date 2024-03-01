Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

ICE opened at $138.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $233,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.