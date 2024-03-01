Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAC. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Macerich

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. Macerich has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000,000 after acquiring an additional 336,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,643,000 after acquiring an additional 224,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 193.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macerich by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,476,000 after acquiring an additional 855,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 867.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -53.54%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.