Zacks Research Weighs in on Fortinet, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Fortinet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $69.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,426,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,600,000 after buying an additional 3,345,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after buying an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

