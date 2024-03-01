Analysts Set Expectations for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.67. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $152.36 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,616 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,606 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.