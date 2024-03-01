Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 27,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

