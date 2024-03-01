John E. Davis Sells 3,514 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John E. Davis sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $71,228.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,695.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artivion Price Performance

Artivion stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Get Artivion alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Artivion during the second quarter valued at $453,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on AORT

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.