John E. Davis Sells 3,514 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John E. Davis sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $71,228.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,695.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Artivion Price Performance
Artivion stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Artivion during the second quarter valued at $453,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
