Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 117,281 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

