Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,269.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,232.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,049.51. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,336.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

