Quaker Chemical Co. (KWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 30th

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $200.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $221.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.14 and its 200 day moving average is $178.94.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.84%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

