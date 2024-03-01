CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1446 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. CLP has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

