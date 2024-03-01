CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1446 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.
CLP Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. CLP has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.
CLP Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CLP
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.