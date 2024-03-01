Auckland International Airport Limited (AUKNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 12th

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1883 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Auckland International Airport’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Auckland International Airport Price Performance
Shares of AUKNY opened at $24.32 on Friday. Auckland International Airport has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.
Auckland International Airport Company Profile
