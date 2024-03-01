Auckland International Airport Limited (AUKNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 12th

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1883 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Auckland International Airport’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Auckland International Airport Price Performance

Shares of AUKNY opened at $24.32 on Friday. Auckland International Airport has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.