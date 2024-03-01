Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

NYSE CPB opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.26. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

