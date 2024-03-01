EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 123.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EPR Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in EPR Properties by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 23,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

