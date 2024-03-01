London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 79.30

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.01) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,954 ($113.57) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7,142 ($90.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,438 ($119.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,396.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,022.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,653.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 50,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of £102.23 ($129.67), for a total transaction of £5,168,339.88 ($6,555,479.30). 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £102 ($129.38) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.84) to £105 ($133.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.84) to £104 ($131.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £100.44 ($127.40).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

