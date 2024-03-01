FFW Co. (FFWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 29th

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

FFWC stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.07. FFW has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

