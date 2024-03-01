BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Insider Transactions at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $287,437.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,324,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,982.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 158,888 shares of company stock worth $1,036,591. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

