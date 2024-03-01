Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.21 Per Share

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.21 ($0.23) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Glanbia Trading Up 1.5 %

GLB opened at GBX 17.07 ($0.22) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.19. Glanbia has a one year low of GBX 12.16 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 17.40 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

