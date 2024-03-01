Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 718 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,157,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $91.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

