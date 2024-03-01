Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $83.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.