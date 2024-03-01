Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 3.0 %

LON TW opened at GBX 137.85 ($1.75) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 861.56, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.22) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 133 ($1.69).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70), for a total value of £140,034.02 ($177,617.99). Insiders have purchased a total of 314 shares of company stock valued at $44,964 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

