Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,517 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Braze were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Braze during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Braze in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,041.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,041.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $390,924.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,690.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,884 shares of company stock worth $9,159,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

BRZE stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

