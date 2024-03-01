Suncorp Group Limited (SUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.33.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.