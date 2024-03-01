Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.1172 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

NYSE BMO opened at $90.50 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,394,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 85,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

