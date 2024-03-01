Morgan Stanley Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $485.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $485.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $441.79.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.4 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $448.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.59. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.