Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 130 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $302.42 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

