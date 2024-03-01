Capral Limited (CAA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.35 on March 21st

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Capral Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.80 ($5.75), for a total value of A$325,637.00 ($212,834.64). 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capral Company Profile

Capral Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers architectural and building solutions, including framing systems, windows, doors, thermal breaks, curtain walls, sunshades and louvres, showers, wardrobes, security windows and doors, home improvement systems, and hardware and safety products for commercial, accessibility, residential, bushfire, home renovation, and education solution applications.

