SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (SHA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on March 14th

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from SHAPE Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
SHAPE Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
SHAPE Australia Company Profile
