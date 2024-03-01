Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Issue $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 353.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

DLR stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,552,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 96,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,564,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,316,000 after acquiring an additional 634,903 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

