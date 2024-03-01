Deere & Company (DE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.47 on May 8th

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $27.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DE opened at $365.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,212,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,770,000 after purchasing an additional 496,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $562,442,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.