JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

LON:JGGI opened at GBX 546.71 ($6.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 489.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.00 and a beta of 0.67. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 431.50 ($5.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($6.98).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

