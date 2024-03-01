JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance
LON:JGGI opened at GBX 546.71 ($6.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 489.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.00 and a beta of 0.67. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 431.50 ($5.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($6.98).
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile
