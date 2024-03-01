Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) vs. TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Financial Review

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Franklin Resources pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG pays out -4,398.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Resources has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Resources and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 4 5 0 0 1.56 TPG 0 6 5 0 2.45

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus target price of $27.05, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. TPG has a consensus target price of $39.04, suggesting a potential downside of 11.98%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than TPG.

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Franklin Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.7% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 12.30% 11.15% 4.69% TPG 3.35% 18.69% 7.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Resources and TPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $7.85 billion 1.84 $882.80 million $1.90 14.44 TPG $2.39 billion 5.74 $80.09 million ($0.04) -1,108.47

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats TPG on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

