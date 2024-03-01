Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Critical Analysis

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $50.07 million 1.96 $8.59 million $1.15 12.33 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Provident Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Provident Financial pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 14.43% 6.20% 0.61% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Provident Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Provident Financial beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans. It also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. The company operates through full-service banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits. It also accepts various business deposit accounts including commercial, business, small business, and community first checking accounts; lending services comprising relationship bankers; commercial real estate, equipment, owner occupied and investment real estate financing, as well as working capital line of credit, business loans, and small business administration. In addition, the company provides treasury management, online banking, merchant services, remote capture, and debit and credit card services. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

