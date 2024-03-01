Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 951,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 975,683 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.79.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $107,003.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $588,593.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,028,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,835,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $107,003.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.42.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

