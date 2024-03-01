HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $619.28 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $356.07 and a one year high of $660.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $590.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock worth $10,769,930 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.