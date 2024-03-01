Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 85.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $503,539. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $130.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

View Our Latest Report on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.