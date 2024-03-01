Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 9 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR by 78.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,504,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 11.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,694,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,579,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,625.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,089.44 and a 12-month high of $7,700.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,226.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,503.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

