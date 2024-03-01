Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,784 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $112,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after buying an additional 677,778 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.1 %

GL opened at $126.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average of $117.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

