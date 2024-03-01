Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $27.70. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Klaviyo shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 613,553 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Summit Partners L P acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $65,000.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

