Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

