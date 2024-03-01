Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 73,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 57,755 shares.The stock last traded at $42.00 and had previously closed at $42.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

