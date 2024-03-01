The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

