Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 595 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $91.18.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEE

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.