Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $40.07

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.07, but opened at $37.72. Par Pacific shares last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 93,044 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 1,033,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,545,000 after buying an additional 488,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

