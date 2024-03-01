Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,265 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $170.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

