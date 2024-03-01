Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Trading Up 5.4%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $72.62. Approximately 97,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 981,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FWONK

Formula One Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.