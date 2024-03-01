Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.50. Holley shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 84,404 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Holley alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Holley

Holley Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $508.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Holley had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter worth $1,539,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $61,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Holley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $100,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.