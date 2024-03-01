EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $313.19 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $318.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

