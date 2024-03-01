Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,190 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

