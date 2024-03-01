Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 7.8%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.50. 70,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 175,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $39,618.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $49,047.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 385,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $672,105. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

